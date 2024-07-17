Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

