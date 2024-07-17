Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after buying an additional 213,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,270,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 830,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,168,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $9.48 on Wednesday, hitting $803.14. The stock had a trading volume of 392,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $768.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.57. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

