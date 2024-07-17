Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $10.88 on Wednesday, reaching $335.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $347.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.