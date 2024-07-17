Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $317.61. 59,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,027. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.86. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

