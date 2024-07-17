Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 5,103 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,121,000 after purchasing an additional 73,818 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

