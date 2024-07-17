Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,997 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.62. 55,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,423. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

