Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,027. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

