Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $287.79. 755,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,741. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

