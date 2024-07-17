Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,068 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,109.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.84. 4,887,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

