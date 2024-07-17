Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.