Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 600,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,778. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

