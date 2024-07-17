Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 90,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. 1,427,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

