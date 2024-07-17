Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after purchasing an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $250.18. 1,226,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

