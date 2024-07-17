Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.59. The stock had a trading volume of 494,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

