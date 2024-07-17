Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,037. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

