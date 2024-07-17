Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 8,372,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,607. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

