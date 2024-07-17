Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 17,427 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,698,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,792. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

