Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,934,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 1.4 %

IT stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,741. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.29 and its 200-day moving average is $452.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

