Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,600,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. 8,700,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

