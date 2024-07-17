Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,074,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 693,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 393,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PEG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. 3,056,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,819. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

