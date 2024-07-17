Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,917 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 17,366,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,536,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

