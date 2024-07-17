Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,583. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.11 and a 200 day moving average of $346.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

