Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $30,425.82 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,160 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $14,117.20.
Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,496,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
