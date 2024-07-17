Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $16.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 4,893,557 shares.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,422 shares of company stock worth $854,662. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after buying an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 12.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

