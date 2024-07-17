Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.85

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$97.85 and last traded at C$97.82, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.62.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.00.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
