Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 235,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 148,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

