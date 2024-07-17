Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.13. 116,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

