Boston Scientific (BSX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX):

7/16/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2024 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 5,215,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.

Get Boston Scientific Co alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.