Boston Scientific (BSX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX):
- 7/16/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/10/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/24/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/18/2024 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/8/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/31/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/30/2024 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/22/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
NYSE:BSX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 5,215,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.