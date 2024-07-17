Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services stock traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.63. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $786.55 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.