Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bragg Gaming Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRAG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.93. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.