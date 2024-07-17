Brent C. Jewell Sells 5,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

APOG stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. 87,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 87,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

