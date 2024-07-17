British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after buying an additional 366,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BTI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 3,769,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,889. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.