Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.75

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 186175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.