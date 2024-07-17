Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $31.18

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile



Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

