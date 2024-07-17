Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $2,017.67

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,017.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total value of $962,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,719 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,516. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,664.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,194.15. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $307.11 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy shares are going to split on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

