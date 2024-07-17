Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Price Target at C$26.75

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OR opened at C$24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.17. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

