Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price at C$26.00

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.8 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$23.81 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.24.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.