Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 763,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

