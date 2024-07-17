Brunner (BUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brunner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Brunner stock opened at GBX 1,373.42 ($17.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Brunner has a 12-month low of GBX 964 ($12.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,401.30 ($18.17). The company has a market capitalization of £586.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,330.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,272.09.

Get Brunner alerts:

About Brunner

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.