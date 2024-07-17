Brunner (BUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Brunner Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Brunner stock opened at GBX 1,373.42 ($17.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Brunner has a 12-month low of GBX 964 ($12.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,401.30 ($18.17). The company has a market capitalization of £586.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,330.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,272.09.
About Brunner
