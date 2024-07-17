Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brunswick Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

