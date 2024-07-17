Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brunswick Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
