Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Purchases A$54,000.00 in Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($36,486.49).
Paul Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Paul Young bought 2,000,000 shares of Byron Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($67,567.57).
Byron Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Byron Energy Company Profile
Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
