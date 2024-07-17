Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE WHD opened at $60.62 on Monday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

