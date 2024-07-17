Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $297.00 and last traded at $297.60. Approximately 294,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,517,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,634 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,238. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

