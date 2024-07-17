Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

CMCL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 68,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,798. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of 164.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 144.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

