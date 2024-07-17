California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB) Trading 0% Higher

California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17. 12,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 12,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
California Republic Bancorp Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17.
California Republic Bancorp Company Profile
California Republic Bancorp is the bank holding company of California Republic Bank (CRB or the Bank). CRB is a full-service private commercial bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to high net-worth investors. The Bank has around four full-service branches serving Southern California located in Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Irvine and Westlake Village.
