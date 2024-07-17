Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,280.00

Shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($29.57) and last traded at GBX 2,255 ($29.24), with a volume of 7851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,221 ($28.80).

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,176.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £473.52 million, a PE ratio of 459.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.