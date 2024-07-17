Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,532,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.9 days.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Shares of CDUAF opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.