Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,532,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.9 days.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CDUAF opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.