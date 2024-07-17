Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 18354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.90.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
