CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Up 13%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Approximately 287,611,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 145,362,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £11.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.28.

About CAP-XX

(Get Free Report)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.