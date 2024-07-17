Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.30

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 135291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

